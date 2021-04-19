20 people share stories about 'that person' in their neighborhood.

Every neighborhood has at least one character that's known by everyone. Oftentimes, the neighborhood character is a long-time resident who makes a cultural mark just by being themselves, and all who wander through are likely to witness their eccentricity in its full glory.
In some cases, the neighborhood personality is known to everyone by name, a friend of all. Other times, they are enemies of all - and a great unifier in that sense. Sometimes they're simply visually hard to miss, so neighbors don't even need to know their name to remember them.
I have two. My favorite is this one lady who, every morning, walks around the neighborhood with huge headphones on, flailing her arms and legs wildly as she walks. If you drive past her, and even barely acknowledge her existence, she will smile and wave at you with so much excitement that it is impossible not to put you in a good mood.