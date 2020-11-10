Class clowns aren't exactly known for decorum. Their whole MO is to push the funny on their peers, and unfortunately, this goal can quickly cross the line from entertaining to destructive.When you combine a restless kid with an insatiable need for attention with the limited structure of a school day, things can go off the deep end fast.In a popular Reddit thread, people shared stories of the class clown going way too far, and they serve as a cautionary tale for anyone obsessed with getting a laugh.1. From tmmkitten: He would try to jump around, parkour style, desk to desk, all class long. Sometimes would fall comically, breaking things and falling in people, trying to get a laugh. Constantly redirected for trying to do run flips on the wall, telling horrible jokes, or balance large objects on himself. He always wanted attention; we just wanted to learn beginning french. We all, including the teacher, took to ignoring him. One day he couldn’t handle people not paying attention to him, so he tried to see if he, for the first time ever, could do a backflip. Landed on his neck. Was out of class for a long while. 2. From lIlllIlI: He called in a bomb threat and got in very big trouble. 3. From monstertots509: Class clown decided he was going to rip a loud fart during the middle of a test and ended up sh*tting his pants on accident. 4. From gizmosbutu: He put a hit of acid into our woodshop teacher's coffee. Fortunately, our woodshop teacher recognized the onset and immediately called into the office and said that he's leaving right now as he's feeling very unwell but will remain in class until a replacement arrives. We had a teacher fill in in about fifteen minutes and our woodshop teacher left. At lunch, we saw that his car was still parked in the parking lot. This was well before cell phones so there's no way he called someone. Come to find out, he ran to a local park and "waited out the storm" as he realized that he was dosed with acid and that he was a teen in the 70's so, he knew. The next day, he taught class as normal and didn't mention it. 5. From thesmallestpizza: Pierced his ears in the middle of class then used a pair of earrings he was given from the bottom of some random girls purse. this all happened while the teacher was asleep. Another one hid a bunch of dead fish in the ceiling tiles the day before summer break. The school reeked for many months. 6. From Ppeanoot: Joking around how the class was sh*t and he'd rather die, took off his tie and stood up in front of the class and pretended to hang himself. Teacher just came back to work from a looong break after finding her son hanging in his room. None of us knew thats why she was off work but I remember her face going white and just seeing her heart break all over again when he done that. Safe to say nobody even laughed. 7. From b3n4dryl: In math class, we were watching a video on some material I already forget, and the video was around 2 minutes long. Once the video ends, the "Class Clown" says "That video lasted about as long as your last marriage, Mrs. T" Mrs. T's husband had died a few days after their 1-year anniversary. 8. From ShruggyGolden: This was like early-mid 90s. This girl in 4th or 5th grade just kept pushing the teacher until she finally just told the girl something like "Fine! you want to run the class, then it's the ____ show go ahead!" So the girl went up in front of the classroom and sang and danced and yelled for 15 minutes to get everyone's attention. The teacher just went to the back of the room and wrote her up. 9. From InkMaster59: He decided to try and fist fight the teacher and got taken down in a mortal kombat style bodyslam, by the teacher. 10. From DigitalPriest: This is 1999. It's been 6 months since Columbine. We're attending school about 40 miles away from Littleton. 'Lockdown Drills' just became a thing. Due to our proximity, ours involve the local police drilling alongside us, clearing rooms, etc etc. Might just be publicity, might not. We're all lined up against a wall in our dark-as-f*ck room, and the class clown grabs a stapler off the desk, snaps it open (so it's fully extended but not dumping staples), then whips it against a kid's leg next to him, driving a staple into his kneecap. Of course the kid screams bloody f*cking murder. Three dudes in full tactical gear stream in, take like six seconds to assess, grab the class clown, drag him out. Literally never saw the kid again. Don't know if he got sent to expulsion school or what, but he was like a ghost. You bet your a*s we minded our P's and Q's during every lockdown drill after that. 11. From kodamasword_22: He got kept back in class over break as a punishment for being too annoying, or something along the lines of that. The teacher then needed to leave the class to go and photocopy something, and he got up and started messing around at her desk. When he saw her coming back into the room, he thought it would be funny to bolt over to the door and slam it as hard as he could on her hand. She broke two fingers and had a bad panic attack. He got suspended for two days and the school tried to press charges on him. 12. From bhkrlns: Highschool trip to London. Finally boarding plane after MANY security stops after a bombing scare in the city. Get to our seat at he says "Yeah! We got he bomb on board!" as a joke. Had to wait 4+ hours for team to search the plane. 13. From akumamatata8080: In 6th grade (1991) our class clown put a tack on someone’s chair. His victim screamed so loud that it startled everyone and the clowns laugh turned serious immediately. You’re an a*shole Derrick. 14. From Jikal: He put laxatives in the teacher's coffee and shit just went crazy. He ended up getting suspended and the teacher tried pressing criminal charges on him. 15. From undertale-boiiii: Ahhh my time to shine one time in year 8 one of the class clowns stood up on his desk pulled his trousers and underwear down and started swinging his dick around shouting “anyone want a taste” the teacher called the headteacher and he got expelled from the school and now is known as “dick swing boy.” I wish this was a joke but it's not. 16. From dasturkey: I've got one. Two guys in my AP Stats class who were always goofing off. Usually pretty funny, no victims, etc. One day they (for some reason) decided to go in on a very smart, popular, relatively quiet girl. Just roasting everything she said. Would not let up, no matter how many times the teacher or other students were like "ok chill." Finally one of them made a crack about how she was so sensitive because she'd probably been raped as a child. Whole class went silent. She burst into tears. From what I understand she had a good family life, so that probably did not happen to her, but it was clearly so upsetting to her that she ended up leaving class and going home for the day. So I mean...don't make f*cking jokes about trauma to people when you don't know if they've actually experienced that kind of trauma. 17. From sourlizards: Asked the teacher if he's gonna partake in No Nut November. I have never been in a room so silent. 18. From b0_time: Recruiting most of the class via text to download a dog whistle app, so whenever the teacher called him out and took his phone away someone else could do it and emit a high pitch sound that was hard to tell where it was coming from and his name would be cleared until he would do it again. This ending with tears on the teachers side and went on for almost a week as the teacher was too kind for discipline and eventually ended when the teacher left her job and chose a different field. 19. From Random0415: Made jokes about how the depresssd kid's father raped his mother. Class clown instantly became an outcast when the person said their mom was dead and their dad was in the hospital. 20. From ehhhmaybenot: He made weed brownies in culinary class that were distributed to teachers. Lots of blazed (and very confused) teachers that day. He got caught and had to pay a huge fine and serve like three weekends in jail.