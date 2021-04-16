20 people share stories of times they suddenly realized: ‘I’m in danger.'

Have you ever felt like you were in the middle of a Looney Tunes cartoon, looking down at the steep fall below you after stepping off a cliff (and temporarily defying gravity because you're in a cartoon)?

Or more currently, have you ever personally related to the meme of Ralph Wiggum sitting in the back of the bus, eyes bugged, laughing while he exclaims: "I'm in danger!"

If so, then you know there are times when danger sneaks up on you so stealthily you don't realize just how mired you are in it until it's too late.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared stories of times they found themselves feeling like Ralph Wiggum, and it ranges from funny to terrifying.

1. From 0311: