Few childhood activities rival the drama, vulnerability, and sometimes humiliating nature of sleepovers.At their best, sleepovers can be supremely bonding times for young friends, where you can share secrets and tell stories, and hopefully stay up later than parents allow. But at their worst and weirdest, they can be deeply emotionally disorienting, causing you to question if you ever really knew your friends at all.In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared their weirdest sleepover stories, and it may trigger a flood of junior high memories.1. From sqkypants: My “best friend” when I was 13 was a girl from church who had an N64. I stayed the night at her house once in the hopes of getting longer access to gauntlet warriors. Not only did her family breed rabbits, but she had a room long built in bookcase of furbies. Every time I moved, those bastards blinked their eyes and started talking. 2. From datacollect_ct: My friends mom was a RAGING alcoholic but a very nice lady. We snuck some girls over when we were in highschool. She woke up at 4AM to get some vodka and found us all. She was really chill for about 25 minutes. Probably didn't know what time it was and was worried that we basically caught her drinking at 4AM. She started making us pancakes and bacon and some iced tea. Then asked if we wanted some cookies... When she put the cookies in the oven and saw the time and also that it was pitch black outside she FLIPPED HER F*CKING SH*T! called all our parents to come over and assumed we were all having sex and told our parents that. It was a wild night. My Dad asked me what happened on the ride home and believed my story. "You don't look excited enough to have just gotten laid." 3. From v1R72BsQx: I slept over a friend's house once on their couch and his grandfather passed away that night in his chair, like 5 ft away from me. I didn't wake up until two police officers walked into the room and his mom quickly grabbed me and walked me into another room. All I could do was hear and everyone sounded upset, I was confused for the longest time until someone finally came in and told me that I spent the night with a corpse in the room. 4. From Its-my-dick-in-a-box: When we were around 14, My friend Phil invited 2 of us over to sleep the night. We get ready for bed in our PJs and he says he has a magic trick to show us. He calls his dog, a big Labrador over and puts a towel over his head. He then gets on all fours and crawls towards the dog. The dog instantly becomes aroused and starts vigorously shagging Phils head. He's just giggling wildly as the dog ploughs the towel on his head. Me and my other friend just stare at each other wondering what the f*ck is happening. Eventually the dog cums all over Phil's towel head, Phil then grabs the towel and starts trying to wipe it on us for a joke. I went into instant rage mode at the thought of Phils dog c*m touching me, so I punched him square in the face. He burst into tears and shouted for his mum. When she ran into the room to see what was happening, she sees three teenage boys, a strangely wet towel and a very satisfied Labrador. Phil then shouts, "Mum! they swore at me!" and points to me and my friend...his mum then goes f*cking nuclear, saying she wont accept swearing in her house, and procedes to kick us out. I never forget being stood in the dark on the pavement at 10pm in my PJs, looking back at the house where I just saw a dude go full bukkake with his pet dog, wondering how in the f*ck I'm going to get home, and how I'm going to explain this to my parents. 5. From floppysausage: When I was in grade 8 I went over to my friend George's house for a sleepover. We had a fun time playing video games and hanging out before going to bed. In the middle of the night I woke up to see George going out of the bedroom and walking down the hall. Figuring he had to pee I dozed back to sleep. A while later I was jarred away by this crazy bumping sound, and suddenly George appeared in the doorway holding a very heavy chair from the living room by a single leg. He looks a me and says 'here, this is for you' and tossed the chair into the middle of the room before turning and walking out. I was freaked out, but his mother heard the commotion and came in and calmly explained to me that George was a sleepwalker. I stayed over many more times, with George reliably getting up and doing weird things on many occasions. 6. From Wackydetective: My cousin had a friend who always caked on the makeup. I never seen the girl without makeup. We were all getting sleepy and the girl with the makeup was still wide awake. Apparently she waited until we were all asleep and then washed her face. She got up super early and I had to use the washroom and she was reapplying her makeup again. Looking back, I feel so bad for her, she must have had some self esteem issues. 7. From Exandrus: Stayed the night at a friend's house when I was like 13 or 14. I fell asleep pretty early by our standards (i.e., before midnight) and awoke at 4AM with my nostrils on fire. Like burning, searing pain. Turns out, he had gotten high and watched old cartoons. In one of them, pepper made someone sneeze, and so he tried to sneeze me awake by stuffing pepper up my nose. 8. From thePETEY12: When I was 11, I had a really hard time sleeping at other people's houses. I guess it was sleepover anxiety. My buddy had a nice big house on the other side of town, I even thought it was gonna be great cause his house is so nice and his family was great. Had a great night. My buddy was lethargic but we had hockey that day and I just figured he was relaxed and tired or something. 20 minutes after “bedtime,” he’s already sawing logs. WTH we were gonna stay up and watch his brother play RE2. So I shook him up. He sits up, groans an inhuman groan and puked all over himself. He was mumbling and shaking. Scared the living sh*t out of me. I seriously thought he turned into a zombie. An hour later I’m in my dads car heading home. My friend was rushed to the hospital. He had meningitis. He almost died. His neck was stiff from hockey (he thought). He was warm cause he sat by a fireplace while we watched a movie (he thought). Visited him at the hospital a couple days later with a gift bag. We stayed friends for a few years after. I eventually got over the sleepover anxiety. I can safely say I’ve been having sleepovers with my wife at our home for a few years now. 9. From ajs592: Sleeping over my friend's house not understanding that he lived in a one bedroom apartment and had to sleep in between his parents on a king size and then my friend peed the bed. 10. From thismemesalot: One time I went over to my new friend's house to have a sleepover and was immediately greeted with a room full of dolls. As soon as my mom dropped me off at her house she took me into this room that had the lights off and was filled with these porcelain dolls and creepy puppets. There was so many that they filled up a whole sofa, the floor next to it, and even sat on shelves on the walls. What was creepy about it was that she immediately started to introduce me to them by their names. She picks up this really old doll that was pale with red glass eyes, and tells me that it was haunted. She told me that another friend that had stayed over had a staring contest with it, and lost. When it was time to go to bed she showed me another doll and told me that this one liked to run around her room at night, and if I heard little footsteps, that I should just ignore them. She even showed me another one that she said would bite you if it didn't like you. I didn't sleep at all that night and I never went over to her house again. 11. From brightenyourdayup: We had a competition to see how long we could keep an avocado mask on. I won but also realized I was allergic to avocados, her mom tried to put essential oils on my face to cure my allergy. Made it worse and I had to have my mom pick me up 12. From TimFromTampa: 8th or 9th grade, I was spending the night at a buddy's house. We get up the next morning, and his mom is passed the f*ck out on the kitchen floor. Hard core alcoholic. My friend wakes her up to get her to bed when she says "I puked in the car. You guys need to go clean it up." I said "you're on your own Matt" and noped on home. 13. From DontWalkRun: 10-years-old. Slept over at my buddies place for his birthday. His dad let us rent Rambo: First Blood and Rambo: First Blood Part II. All three of us watched them. Eventually we fell asleep on the recliners. I was nodding off when I noticed his dad staring at me. Just staring. I pretended to sleep and he just continued to stare, the whole night. 14. From breakthefifthwall: The first and only sleepover I ever went to. It consisted of me (male) and my three female friends. And they knew I was straight, so I was surprised I was invited. At some point during the night, it was mentioned that I had been single and lonely for a long time. By the time the sun came up the next morning: -I had played my first game of Four Square -I had watched Mean Girls and Clueless for the first time -I got a back rub from each of my friends -I ended up in the center of a cuddle pile. 15. From ArianaGlans: Went to a kinky afterparty. Sexy games and group sex all over the place. Turned out my sister was there. We played cards and sobered up. 16. From sloan-so-bad69: One time when I was in like 3rd grade I got invited to a sleepover at a “popular” girls house. I was really nervous and I ended up falling asleep right after we got our pajamas on. I woke up to one of them popping a snot bubble on my face. I don’t remember what happened after that my shame consumed me. 17. From skunkadelik: One time when I was in 8th grade me and a friend stayed the night at our buddies place and slept in their game/bonus room and at around 6am his dad came in to get on the computer and play mafia wars for several hours while we’re trying to sleep. He clearly had several account made to support his main account and was just logging in and out of them to collect money or whatever for his main account. 18. From Destro0810: When I was 11, I was at my friend's sleep over, we would tie each other up to the inversion table and keep it upside down until they answered the question that was being asked. Us being in 6th grade the only question that we could think of is; who do you have a crush on. We all went to different schools at that time so we didn't know the the people that were being said. Then the parents called us up for dinner, which was mac & cheese and hot dogs. The salt and pepper were labeled cyanide and arsenic. When dinner was over, we went back downstairs and ate chocolate and drank Pepsi all while playing Super Smash Brothers. We were playing smash until about 4:00 a.m. My stomach had decided die and then I threw up all over the floor(Good thing it didn't get on my blanket). I threw up 2 more times that night and in the morning I saw that I had thrown up all over one of the kids shoes. For breakfast we had(yep you guessed it, chocolate krave cereal and Pepsi as a drink)more chocolaty stuff. When breakfast was over, I had to throw up for the 4th time. The throw up shoes kid left disgusted at me. I decided that my body was not built for a diet of chocolate and Pepsi. I did have a great time though!😄 19. From sorryguyzz: I'm a guy and a couple of my guy friends wanted to get together and play Battlefield Bad Company. It was fun for a while. When it got later, happened to notice those two under a blanket together. My young mind thought nothing of it, simply assuming they passed out. The blanket started moving, getting faster and faster and I finally figured out what was going on. I was pretty shocked. After about 10 or 15 minutes, they peaked out and asked if I wanted to join. I called my dad and went home. Never spoke to them again. To clarify, I have absolutely no issues with gay people or people of any sexual preference. I was just mortified that I was witnessing that and that they asked me to join. We were all very young too, so that didn't help anything. 20. From FlyingGamesYT: Once we all went to sleep, I wake up in the middle of the night to see the host’s sister taking a piss on my friend who was sleeping on a bed next to me, while I was on the floor. There were three of us besides the host, and sadly his sister targeted us instead of him.