20 people share stories of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

If you've ever been in the wrong place at the wrong time, then you know that urgent gut feeling that hits when it's time to make a quick exit.
Sometimes, the exit sign is obvious and flashing, and other times it's an intuitive sense that you inexplicably get out of nowhere. Oftentimes you don't know the "why" of these feelings until after the fact, and it can be a huge relief when your instincts prove right.
This guy I liked from work said he would be at this party later and gave me the address. I brought one of my friends along and we hung out for a hot minute but the guy never showed up and we were the only girls there so we never even sat down (because it's difficult to make a quick get away from a chair). I was getting some weird vibe from the "host" because he was surprised I hadn't come alone and my friend was underage so we left after maybe 20 minutes. Thank goodness. At the time I was bummed the guy I liked never showed up but I didn't really see him after that and now I'm pretty sure I was being set up for something bad.