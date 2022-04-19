20 people share the story of their worst experience meeting a celebrity.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was your worst experience meeting a celebrity?" people were ready to share what made an exciting encounter with a famous person escalate into an embarrassing or regretful disaster.
I was in LA for spring break and I ran into Gordon Ramsay walking with another stern looking guy into his restaurant. I flip flopped so hard over to him just to shake his hand and tell him I loved his work and all that. He was very stifled and curt with me, but cordial of course.
Turns out he was walking in to shut down a restaurant that was in a big mess of lawsuits for a few years. He's on his way to walk into a chic Los Angeles restaurant with the Ramsay name and some dumb kid in a Hawaiian shirt runs up to him to say hi. I felt bad. - k_pickles