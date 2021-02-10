Someecards Logo
20 people share strange or creepy stories that still make them ask: 'what the hell?'

Bronwyn Isaac
Feb 10, 2021 | 9:34 PM

Have you ever encountered what you could only describe as a ghost, phantom, or mysterious shadow figure? Do you have a personal story you return to in your brain, still unable to fully piece together what precisely went down? If so, you aren't alone.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the strange and creepy experiences that left them wondering: "what the hell was that?!"

And for better or worse, there appears to be a lot of people in this boat of creeped out confusion.

1. From L3n777:

Went camping with school. Stayed in a fairly nice campsite in the woods. The very first night about six of us shared a big tent and we're all laughing and joking as kids do.

Then one of the lads suddenly says 'what the fuck is that?' with a genuine look of horror on his face. So we rush to his side of the tent and peer out into the darkness towards the big communal campfire and I shit you not, all six of us saw what I can only describe as a pair of white legs (no upper half) walking around the campfire before vanishing.

