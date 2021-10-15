20 people share the strangest compliment they've ever received.

Over the course of our lives, many of us get used to certain types of compliments. There are stock compliments about having a great personality, a nice smile, or a friendly demeanor. A lot of compliments, no matter how genuine, are familiar and commonly used. Being told you have nice eyes or a warm presence is great to hear, but might not stick out as a unique compliment.

All this is to say, when someone whips out a truly strange and specific compliment, it can stick in the brain for a long time. Particularly, when the compliment is so weird you're not sure whether to say "thank you" or ask for clarification.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the strangest compliment they've ever received, and it's a truly wild ride.