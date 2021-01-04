20 people share the strangest and scariest situations they've experienced in the woods.

Camping in the woods might sound idyllic, but in reality it's not for the faint of heart. The woods are full of large animals, makeshift graves, and countless secrets.
In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the strangest and scariest situations they've come across while camping or hiking in the woods, and many of these stories pose more questions than answers.
This wasn't really deep woods camping, because my friends and I were staying at a designated camp site in a state park. But it's still a scary story.
In the middle of the night (I want to say around 1 am) I'm woken up to the sound of gun shots. Two of the other friends in my tent also woke up. It sounded like the gun shots were getting closer and closer over the course of a half hour. It went from "that sounds far away" to "that sounds like a bullet hit something in camp." Like I said, this was a state park. Hunting is illegal, which either meant some reckless hunter was ignoring the law and hunting after midnight, or some deranged lunatic was just walking around shooting into the woods.