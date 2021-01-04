20 people share the strangest and scariest situations they've experienced in the woods.

Camping in the woods might sound idyllic, but in reality it's not for the faint of heart. The woods are full of large animals, makeshift graves, and countless secrets.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the strangest and scariest situations they've come across while camping or hiking in the woods, and many of these stories pose more questions than answers.

1. From GingersaurusRex:

This wasn't really deep woods camping, because my friends and I were staying at a designated camp site in a state park. But it's still a scary story.