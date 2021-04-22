20 people share the strangest thing they've caught themselves doing while alone.

There's nothing quite like the reckless abandon of straight-up vibing when you're alone, or deep inside your own head. Without the gaze of other people's judgment, you can let your freak flag fly in all of its glory.

In the privacy of your home, you're free to talk aloud to yourself, dance away the stress of the world, and occasionally start falling into habits so weird you don't even know where they came from.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the strange things they've caught themselves mindlessly doing, and they'll hopefully make you feel less alone about your eccentricities.

One day when I was about 10 or something, I started subconsciously undoing my shirt in the classroom. While the teacher was teaching. I don't know why and thankfully no one noticed but 20 years later even today I remember and think why would that happen?

2. From ionevenobro: