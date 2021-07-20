20 people share the strangest thing they've ever had to do at work.

Most jobs involve a very clear set of straightforward tasks. You go to work, do your little tasks, and go home and rest.
But as with many things in life, jobs can go off-script, and depending on the nature of your work and the personality of your boss, things can get super weird super quick.
My boss asked me to set up Netflix at her mom's house when COVID began. However, her mom didn't have internet so we had to set up a hot spot which was ridiculously expensive to keep running. I learned while setting the hotspot was worried that her mother would go crazy watching Fox News all day so that is why we were setting up Netflix. I then had to write step-by-step instructions for how to turn Netflix on, select a movie, and start it. Took about two full half days of work. I'm an attorney.