20 people share their strangest 'wrong number' stories.

If you've ever received a confusing but fascinating text or call from a wrong number, then you're already aware of just how weird it can get.

When people are convinced they're contacting someone close to them, it's fairly normal to immediately jump into an involved declaration of love or gossip. So when you're on the receiving end of a stranger's misplaced conversation, it can get pretty entertaining.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared their strangest 'wrong number' stories and they range from short and sweet to truly bizarre.

1. From nokittythatsmypie: