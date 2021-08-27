20 people share their strangest 'wrong number' stories.

If you've ever received a confusing but fascinating text or call from a wrong number, then you're already aware of just how weird it can get.
When people are convinced they're contacting someone close to them, it's fairly normal to immediately jump into an involved declaration of love or gossip. So when you're on the receiving end of a stranger's misplaced conversation, it can get pretty entertaining.
When I was 10ish (before caller ID was common) I got a call from some drunk guy, probably college age or a bit older, begging me to take him back. He must have been trying to call his ex-girlfriend and dialed my number by mistake, and was already pretty hysterical by the time I answered the phone. He barely let me get a word in, and I was pretty frozen with shock, so the call went on for at least a couple minutes. My mom finally asked me who was on the phone, I just shrugged, so she took the phone out of my hands right as he was accusing me of banging his friends. We still laugh about that story now.