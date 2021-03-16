20 people share the 'street smart' tips they live by.

You can go to school to learn history, geography, literature, science, and many other subjects. But you cannot learn street smarts in a classroom, in fact, you can't truly learn street smarts until you've lived and learned for yourself.

Nonetheless, there are tips you can take out into the world with you to help you navigate it smarter and safer, and absorbing the street smarts of other people can literally be a life saver.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared their street smart tips, and they may just help you in your daily life.

1. From tommytster:

Basically, just be aware of your surroundings. A lack of situational awareness can lead to some bad things.