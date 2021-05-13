20 people share their stupidest story from their teen years.

The teen years are full of deeply ridiculous stories, formative experiences, and moments that feel intense at the time but are funny to look back on.

Teenhood is paradoxical in the ways it couples the conviction that you're deeper than adults, with an overwhelming flood of hormones and an inability to emotionally regulate. Which is to say, teens often want to rebel against their parents and other adult authorities (which is only healthy and natural), but sometimes that curiosity and confidence can result in some very stupid scenarios.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared their most stupid teenage story.

1. From pelviswither: