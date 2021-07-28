20 people share the stupidest thing they’ve ever heard out of someone’s mouth.

People can say some deeply and profoundly stupid things, for some, it's a gift even.
While it's natural for us all to have a learning curve and areas where we're less in the know, there's a big difference between a reasonable gaffe and saying something fit for an Amelia Bedelia book.
Whether you're the sayer or the hearer, there are some statements too ridiculous or dumb to ever forget.
My brother, 17 at the time, was impressed by actors dedication of dying for a movie.
My bother in law plastered baby oil all over his body and sat out in the sun for 2hrs. I told him he was going to get skin cancer. His response "I don't believe in skin cancer". This is the guy who refuses to have a microwave in his house because "they are bad for you."