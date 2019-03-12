20 people share the dumbest sh*t their partner has said. Cows are fat horses.

You know the saying "an elephant never forgets?!" Well, I'm pretty sure elephant could easily be interchangeable with partner, especially when it comes to the inevitable dumb garbage that escapes our mouths at one point or another.

In a recent Reddit thread people shared the dumbest words and beliefs to escape their partner's mouths, and you will feel much better about yourself after reading these.

1. illini211's girlfriend has been very confused about matinees.

"Current gf thought that the movie showings during the day were “Manatee Shows”. I had to explain to her that they are in fact “Matinee Shows”. 🤦🏻‍♂️😂 Edit: also convinced my ex-wife that the little pepper balls you grind to make pepper were the seeds from a pepperoni plant and that pepperoni wasn’t actually meat and grew straight up out of the ground like an earth dick."

2. bleanblanket's girlfriend thought shaving multiplied her hair.