20 people share the passing insults that still haunt them daily.

Even the most confident among us have those little things we remain self-conscious about. It's one challenge to shirk off the unrealistic media images we're bombarded with daily, but it's another issue to cast off memories of bullying classmates or critical family members.
Hell is other people, and it's Dante's Inferno when they choose to poke at your self-confidence with passing insults.
There has to be some sort of dark science connected to the comments that make us self-conscious forever, and the insults we shrug off within a day. Because I'd be hard-pressed to find someone whose gone through life unscathed by the critical eye of others.
To this very point, in a recent Reddit thread commenters shared the small comments that have stuck with them forever. While these anecdotes may not improve your faith in humanity, they will make you feel infinitely less alone with your insecurities.
1. UsedToBeOnFire learned early on just how grandma felt.
"Nobody in my family has had or talked about wanting plastic surgery, but for my 16th birthday my grandmother matter-of-factly asked if I wanted her to cover the cost of a nose job.
2. Being a hairy girl was not a fun hand to play for Chupacornonthecabra.
"Called a Gorilla through most of grade school because I had relatively thick arm hair for a girl."
3. A boy on the bus lives on in kaj_kate's psyche.
"A boy told me on the bus that my hands were wrinkly. He was right. I’m 25 but my hands look like a 65 year old’s hand. Before he pointed it out, I had never noticed.
Edit: Just something funny I thought I’d add: an ex of mine told me once that my hands were like The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and that one day I would be a hand model. That still makes me smile!"
4. The gyno gave JaxGrrl an unsolicited pep talk.
"About 10 years ago at the gynecologist. It's already awkward af, but during small talk the gyno went on and on about how 'it's okay, we all look different down there.' To this day I still can't figure out if i'm somehow deformed and still think about that comment to this day."
5. masteriate quickly learned not all teachers value participation.
"My 5th grade teacher told me to stop singing during a Christmas school concert rehearsal because I didn’t sound good. 25 years later I’m still haunted by that day. I’ve been told I sound good but can’t shake what the teacher said that day."
6. y2kdicks knows there's nothing like a comparison to an ex.
"Yeah, my ex girlfriend is probably the hottest girl I’ve ever fucked. She was just more my type. You have a nicer body though.”
7. When A_Damn_Sandwich encountered Captain Obvious.
"'Hey, did you know you're balding on the back of your head?' I do now, thanks."
8. DarthYeti and the case of the artistically stifling teacher.
"In high school I had a teacher tell me publicly that several of her classes unanimously said I was the worst story teller in the school. I love writing but now every time I start writing a story, I just lose motivation because I remember that.
9. When sydthesquido got the middle school cheerleader treatment.
"Middle school cheerleader friend put her hand on my forehead and said 'the whole thing fits! you’re a fivehead!'"
10. Crushes can be cruel, waitwhatsthatfrom should know.
"I had a crush in middle school on a boy who was pretty popular, where I was not. He used to call me 'squirrel,' and eventually I worked up the courage to ask him why. He said that I had fat cheeks. That was 15 years ago, and even though I’m pretty small and always have been, I’m still self conscious about gaining weight out of fear it will go to my face. Now he likes my Instagram photos all of the time, poop head."
11. InchZer0 experienced the unique cruelty of children.
"A few months ago, while I was bagging a woman's groceries, her bratty, probably 6-7 year old kid looked at me and said, "You're ugly."
I had had a suspicion about it for a while, but because I knew kids have no filter, it hit me really hard in the gut. I'm still trying to improve my appearance, but it is moving at a snail's pace."
12. Jason wasn't kind to FunctionalFuture.
"In middle school one of my classmates commented on my having a unibrow. So I shaved it, and it just made it more pronounced. These days I use tweezers to get rid of the extra crazy hairs, but don’t worry about it as much as I used to.
13. elfrenterojo was literally critiqued for smiling.
"Well, a guy I used to sit next to in one of my classes my senior year of high school (assigned seating) said I annoyed him on a regular basis because I smiled and laughed “too much”. It actually did make me suppress my personality a little a bit because it made me feel like a fool and self-conscious when he said it. But after some time I realized, so what? If I’m so inclined, I can express all the joy I feel. He can be a grump if he wants.
14. The whole class was rude about zutarafan's hair.
"I was told that my curly hair was ugly and bushy by a couple of people, but one situation in particular that stands out is when the main asswipe in my class Jordan, complained to the teacher that he couldn't see the TV past my hair. All the other kids started laughing and I remember wanting to disappear so bad. Nearly ten years later and I'm still learning to embrace my curly hair and not compulsively straighten it at every opportunity."
15. SJExit4 had a terrible mom.
"Mother told me on numerous occasions that I couldn't trust anything good anyone said to me, that she was the only one who would tell me the truth. She'd follow it by saying no one would ever want me if I was heavy.
16. When Bill_Idiot learned there were "weird ways" to run.
"More of a funny answer but I played soccer my senior year of high school. I was in the game and my friend was sitting on the bench near the other team's fans. He told me someone in the crowd said I ran weirdly and now that’s all I think about when I run (4 years later)."
17. BumbleBotherer's sister got toothy.
"I have a slight overlap on my top front teeth. My sister made fun of it so much as a kid that I stopped smiling open mouthed and developed resting bitch face. If I do smile, I cover my mouth with my hand just to be safe. She feels really bad about it but I'm over it now. "
18. When Bethanyjcoolio was called a faker.
"I was excited about a christmas gift my sister got me. She thought my excited reaction was overdone and told me to stop faking. I wasn't faking anything. I've always second guessed my reaction when opening gifts since then."
19. muchwovv's mom modeled insecurity.
"My mom is beautiful, and I love her laugh, but she refuses to smile in pictures. One day I asked her why and she said when she smiles, her nose widens, and she thinks it's hideous.
20. When matrixsensei found out their nickname.
"'Me and (other friend) have nicknames for people we see. One is Big Nose, and the other is Extra Big Nose. But your nose is like, twice the size of Extra Big Nose.'