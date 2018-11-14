20 people share the passing insults that still haunt them daily.

Even the most confident among us have those little things we remain self-conscious about. It's one challenge to shirk off the unrealistic media images we're bombarded with daily, but it's another issue to cast off memories of bullying classmates or critical family members.

Hell is other people, and it's Dante's Inferno when they choose to poke at your self-confidence with passing insults.

There has to be some sort of dark science connected to the comments that make us self-conscious forever, and the insults we shrug off within a day. Because I'd be hard-pressed to find someone whose gone through life unscathed by the critical eye of others.

To this very point, in a recent Reddit thread commenters shared the small comments that have stuck with them forever. While these anecdotes may not improve your faith in humanity, they will make you feel infinitely less alone with your insecurities.

1. UsedToBeOnFire learned early on just how grandma felt.