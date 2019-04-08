20 people share the 'saddest' things they've done to avoid socializing. Introverts, take notes.

Whether you live in a big city where you're constantly crowded, an apartment with multiple roommates (or your own family), or a small town where everyone knows your name, it's likely you need serious emotional recharge time.

Oftentimes, our living circumstances and daily routines make it difficult to get that much needed alone time. So, we use creative and seemingly wild methods in order to get a few hours of silence.

In a recent Reddit thread, people shared the saddest and weirdest things they've done to avoid socializing or running into acquaintances, and honestly some of them are very savvy.

1. GODSPEED_98 takes a different route to class.