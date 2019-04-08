20 people share the 'saddest' things they've done to avoid socializing. Introverts, take notes.

Whether you live in a big city where you're constantly crowded, an apartment with multiple roommates (or your own family), or a small town where everyone knows your name, it's likely you need serious emotional recharge time.
Oftentimes, our living circumstances and daily routines make it difficult to get that much needed alone time. So, we use creative and seemingly wild methods in order to get a few hours of silence.
In a recent Reddit thread, people shared the saddest and weirdest things they've done to avoid socializing or running into acquaintances, and honestly some of them are very savvy.
1. GODSPEED_98 takes a different route to class.
"Yup. I have class at 11:00am so I leave my house at 10:45 to walk to campus. I used to cross the crosswalk, go straight past a couple of small restaurants, then take a left to get to campus, but I always ended up crossing paths with my friends, so now I cross the crosswalk and weave through the back alleys of the restaurants so I don’t have to talk to them on my way to school."
2. Spasay moved to a new apartment to get away from coworkers.
"One of the reasons I was "for" moving to our new apartment was because too many of my coworkers lived near the old one....only to discover that another coworker lives in the new area, plus another is moving in across the street.
I'm going to have to start going to work at 6 a.m. to avoid crossing paths..."
3. PonerBenis would sit in the car for hours.
"Used to live with super outgoing roommates. When I heard people come over, I'd take a shower, get dressed like I was going somewhere, get in my car, drive to go get food somewhere, then sit in the parking lot eating my food and listening to music for a few hours.
They actually used to complain I was always too busy to hang out with them."
4.CMDRTheDarkLord pretends to be on conference calls when they run into people.
"Pro-tip: pretend to be on a conference call. Say something as if you're already deep in conversation.
"No Steve, have another look at the slide deck I sent out before this call. You'll see that it's a good idea, but it won't work in this case"
Then keep walking."
5. epictshirting doesn't even interact with delivery people.
"Ask the pizza delivery boy to leave the pizza outside and paid for it under the door."
6. HumanSingularity420 played spontaneous hooky.
"I just flat out walked out of high school mid-day. I had no plan, just wandering for 3 hours panicking over what was going to happen. But I'd had enough."
7. badnewzero is a fan of the Irish Goodbye.
"I used to do this at parties every now and then. Just up and leave. Couldn't even tell people I was going. A friend tried to forcibly stop me once, and I got him in a headlock and threatened to smash his head in.
It's like I had a social interaction health bar and it just zeroed out."
8. Dr_Talent kept a pee bottle in their room.
"Peeing in a bottle in my bedroom so I wouldn't have to walk by the people in my living room to get to the bathroom."
9. notyourcoloringbook has literally climbed out the window to avoid her roommates.
"I have climbed out my bedroom window and peed outside to avoid people. I’m a girl, and it was still worth it."
10. WeddingSinger2017 makes themselves throw up to avoid socializing.
"I used to be able to make myself puke simply by eating too much cheese. So if I didn't want to go somewhere, I would eat a lot of cheese and have to cancel the plans."
11. Mithrandir_The_Gray has hidden in the bathroom quite a lot.
"Letting the water run, so it seems like I am doing something in there and even sitting on the toilet pretending to be taking a shit."
12. timetobeatthekids has to make up excuses.
"I think the worst of it is just outright lying to my friends.
I know they'd be fine with me just saying "Nah, I'm antisocial as fuck and don't wanna go out", but I feel compelled to make up some bullshit anyway."
13. dotnetdr pretended to have another part time job to avoid their roommate.
"Lived with one other roommate. He thought I had a part time job in the evenings which I didn’t. I used to listen quietly to a little tv with headphones in my room all night. Did not venture into the common areas. Think I remember peeing into bottles also. I just wanted him to think I was at work and did not want to socialize in any way with him. Once he went to bed I came out of my room quietly. Went to the front door made noise and pretended to ‘come home’."
14. Lurkymclurkering had to stow themselves away at a church.
"Couple of weeks ago, had a compete and utter panic attack in a church. Found an unoccupied room, locked the door, turned the lights out, and sat on the floor in a ball wedged between a couch and fake tree until I could calm down a bit and do grounding exercises. Took nearly an hour."
15. Swords_and_Sims4 uses sign language to get people to leave them alone.
"Learned just enough sign language that if anybody tried to talk to me i could just sign some random words/phrases and they'd leave me alone. I then became terrified of running into someone who actaully knew ASL and them calling my bluff."
"To be clear at no point did i ever claim to be deaf or mute, I live in the south were strangers are way to friendly and will talk to anyone no matter how uncomfortable they are and wanted a way out."
16. thatknifegirl finds the animals at every event.
"I always look for animals at networking events that I can socialize with instead of with people."
17. cnfit has a whole workplace plan.
"I will literally physically go out of my way not to talk to people that i know will try to start a conversation with me. Some examples...
Whenever I'm about to leave work at the same time the guy next to me is, ill just sit there prentending to work on something until he is gone so we dont walk out together."
"If i see someone just far enough behind me to miss the elevtaor if i call it and spam the close door button, ill start fast-walking as soon as i turnthe corner to the elevtaor and do just that. If there's not enough distance between us, ill walk the 3 flights of stairs instead. Quickly."
"If im going down the stairs to leave and hear the door on the floor below me open (someone else leaving), ill stop on the stairs and let them get down a flight so we dont have to say hello in the stairwell."
"If i am on my way to the bathroom and i see someone enter who will likely start up a conversation with me in there, i have a fake phone conversation outside of the bathroom or hide behind a nearby half-wall until i hear them leave the bathroom and then go in."
"If i see the car of the receptionist who likes to talk to me in the parking lot, ill walk around the building and enter through the facility's side door instead of passing by her desk in the main lobby."
"If someone is already at the printer that i need to use, i will pass by and act like im on the way to a meeting until i hear their print job stop. Then I'll turn around and print (instead of the BS small talk at the printer. Hur dur, how many trees you killing? Hur dur).
Hard to believe i have ANY friends, isn't it?"
18. drifter137 grocery shops in the middle of the night.
"Best thing I found out, for while you are working on lowering your anxiety, is to find a grocery store that is open 24/7, and then go late at night, if you are able. A lot less people, and a lot less anxiety."
19. tokki1987 hid in a closet to avoid an ex friend.
"Many years ago my childhood best friend and I had a huge falling out. She had been living with me and I asked her to leave. The day she came to get her things, I couldn't stand to face her, so I hid in the back closet while she and another of her friends gathered her things. Think I was in there about half and hour, waiting until I couldn't hear them anymore."
20. lolz91 would go hungry.
"I lived with a bunch of super emotional, super talkative people once. I enjoyed their company, some of the time. However, when things got awkward, I’d hide in my room, lock the door, and just not eat or drink until I absolutely had to so I wouldn’t have to see them. They could be quite catty.
TLDR: Starvation."