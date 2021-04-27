20 people share the secret they've been dying to get off their chest.

Some secrets are hard to carry completely alone, and that's where anonymous corners of the internet can help lighten the load.

If you don't want to endanger your job, relationships, or the privacy of others, but you also feel buried under the heaviness of a secret, using an anonymous online space to share it can give you the support or catharsis you can't get in person.

In that specific way, Reddit has served as a godsend for people across the world who have secrets they've been dying to tell.

In a popular thread, people anonymously shared secrets they've been dying to get off their chest, and it's a ride.

I have 3 testicles...like not even joking...

2. From caidence31: