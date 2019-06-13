20 people share the times their gut instincts saved them from danger. That hitchhiker is shady.

In times of immense and looming danger, our gut instincts can literally save our lives. In most psychological thrillers, there are moments leading up to a disaster when the protagonist feels their arm hair stand up straight, while they sense the emergence of mysterious presence of danger.

Sadly though, when it comes to social situations, if you're the only person feeling that gut instinct, it's all too easy to gaslight yourself and assume it is a baseless wave of anxiety vs an evolutionary form of self-protection. But in many cases, our gut instinct is there for a reason, and it's best to at least double check if its valid.

In a recent Reddit thread, people shared the times their gut instincts were correct, and in many of these cases it saved them from illness spreading, violent predators, and other unsavory fates.

1. whateverreddit88 had a sixth sense about their aunt's boyfriend.