20 people share the horrifying times they've watched someone's life change in a day. Always wear a life jacket.

For better or worse, your entire life can change in the course of a day. At the drop of a hat, someone can go from blissful and blessed to down in the dumps, and oftentimes the transition is easier to see if you're not the one navigating all the trauma.

In a recent Reddit thread people shared the times they watched another person's entire life change in the couse of a day, and these truly prove that life is endless chaos.

1. HellHathNoFlurry's classmate took justice into their own hands.

"One day during my Junior year in high school (back in the 1980s) I came downstairs on a Saturday morning and my mom asked me "Do you know Bob Johnson?"* I said "Yeah, I sit next to him in English". She turned the local newspaper around and there was Bob on the front page in handcuffs."

"He had murdered his dad and tried to cover it up. Apparently his dad had been raping him for years, and Bob finally had enough. Shot his dad in the head with a .22 while he slept. Fortunately the courts were lenient. They gave him a new identity, moved him out to somewhere in the Midwest, and gave him counseling."