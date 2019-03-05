20 people share the craziest sh*t their roommates have pulled. Keep 911 on speed dial.

Living with roommates is not for the faint of heart. Even the most ideal roommate situations involve adjustment and a lot of compromise, particularly if you're living with more than one roomie. Moving in with friends can quickly turn into a disaster when you discover their behavior in the comfort of their home, and moving in with strangers includes all the classic elements of stranger danger and terrifying surprises.

In a recent Reddit thread people shared the wildest and creepiest roommate behavior they've dealt with, and it will only compound your desire to live alone forever.

1. nonchalantpedestal had a roommate with an invisible girlfriend.