20 people dish the wildest sh*t they pulled to be ‘cool’ growing up. Grapefruit boobs are messy.

What even is childhood, if not a series of bids to make your peers think you're cool?! If I'm being completely honest, that trend continues well into adulthood, and the proliferation of social media magnifies it.

While adult bids for coolness can definitely be absurd and cringe-inducing, looking back on the childhood and teenage ideals of "cool" can be both painstaking and hilarious.

In a recent Reddit thread, commenters shared the most embarrassing ways they tried to be cool growing up, all of which beautifully backfired.

1. Budasteelers's cousin got taken to the doctor for his affliction of attempted coolness.

"My cousin would squint his eyes all the time because he wanted to look like Danny from Grease but he ended up being taken to the eye doctor because his parents though he had a problem."

2. Ssslammin123 went to the fashion school of Nelly.