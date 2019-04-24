20 people dish the wildest sh*t they pulled to be ‘cool’ growing up. Grapefruit boobs are messy.

What even is childhood, if not a series of bids to make your peers think you're cool?! If I'm being completely honest, that trend continues well into adulthood, and the proliferation of social media magnifies it.
While adult bids for coolness can definitely be absurd and cringe-inducing, looking back on the childhood and teenage ideals of "cool" can be both painstaking and hilarious.
In a recent Reddit thread, commenters shared the most embarrassing ways they tried to be cool growing up, all of which beautifully backfired.
1. Budasteelers's cousin got taken to the doctor for his affliction of attempted coolness.
"My cousin would squint his eyes all the time because he wanted to look like Danny from Grease but he ended up being taken to the eye doctor because his parents though he had a problem."
2. Ssslammin123 went to the fashion school of Nelly.
"When I was in elementary school, I thought wearing a bandaid on my knee made me look cool. Having a cut or scrape wasn't necessary."
3. SuzQP discovered her womanhood with some grapefruits.
"This is probably the most embarrassing thing I've ever done.
I was in 5th grade and home alone for a couple of hours. We had a bowl of grapefruits on the counter for my mother's most recent fad diet. I was picking them up, trying to juggle, just messing around bored. I suddenly had an idea."
"I got one of my mother's bras out of the dirty clothes hamper, put it on over my skinny chest, and- you guessed it- plopped a pair of grapefruits into the cups. Put my top back on and, oh wow, I look FABULOUS. I walk around, look in the mirror, dance a little hoochie-coochie dance in the living room."
"Pretty soon I'm convinced that I look completely natural and super teenaged. I go out on the porch to watch my reflection strut back and forth in the front window. God, I am killing this boob thing. My bike is right there, parked by the mailbox."
"I'm riding my Huffy banana seat bike around the block, enjoying the wind in my boobs, when my parents come along in our car. They wave, I wave. They pull over. A grapefruit drops to the pavement and rolls slowly under the car. I die of shame but somehow remain fixed in place for all eternity."
"My mother puts her face into her open purse and begins to shake while making muffled snorting noises. My dad coolly leans across to the passenger window and, eyes atwinkle, says, "Going for a little ride, are you? Nice day for it. We'll see you back home, then." They drive off.
I die a few more times, then slowly navigate towards home with my one remaining grapefruit sagging listlessly in defeat."
4. TildeGunderson pretended they couldn't speak.
"In elementary school, I thought it was so cool to lose your voice due to sickness. Some days, I'd come into class and pretend I couldn't speak. I'd even put my hand up to answer questions, but I'd answer with what I thought sign language was."
5. SuzQP was featured on TV for their childhood shenanigans.
"When my sister was going through her Helen Keller fan phase, she would fake sign language like a demented mime. Usually she would grab your hand and wriggle her fingers in your palm, making you be her erstwhile Annie Sullivan. If she couldn't catch you, she would revert to waving her arms around as her fingers tootled a couple of invisible flutes. She looked ridiculous, of course."
"At the height of my sister's fake blind insanity, our family went to see an authentic old steam engine train that was passing through town. A TV crew were there to do a story for the 6 o'clock news and they somehow decided to interview me, a ten year old kid. I don't remember what I said, but the whole family and our neighbors gathered in front of the TV that evening to see my big moment."
"And there she was, right behind me, fingers flashing in fake sign language interpretation. I have no idea what those news people were thinking, airing a spectacle like that. Maybe they couldn't tell?"
6. SeaTie legitimately thought they were a robot.
"When I was in elementary school I was convinced I was an actual robot because of a joke my dad made about how he "built me out of spare sprinkler parts in the garage."
I was absolutely convinced I was a robot and tried to convince my friends I was too."
7. FuzzyElf47 legitimately ate rocks for a crush.
"I ate rocks at the bus stop in order to impress a girl. Didn't chew, just picked up a handful of thick gravel and shoved it in my mouth and swallowed while making eye contact. I thought girls liked guys that did dangerous things, so this made sense in my child brain. It backfired (of course) and she never spoke to me again. I don't remember shitting those rocks out, so they may still be in there, for all I know."
8. symtastic massively failed at a "cool" stunt.
"Tried to jump over a group of girls sitting on a couch. Slipped and plowed right into them. I did not look cool. But we had some good laughs about it at least."
9. AdvocateSaint took fashion cues from Zac Efron.
"I wore two watches on one wrist because Corbin Bleu wore three in High School Musical"
10. LesbianMakerXD had a whole different persona.
"I told my best friend that I have another persona from another dimension. The other dimension me is a secret agent. And I told her that she will be meeting other dimension me the next day."
"Then the next day I started wearing shades and basically anything that can be associated with secret agents. I would randomly use "gadgets" to perform simple tasks and parkour going to rooms and school grounds."
11. PitchBlack_Vision gave themselves scars to look cool.
"When I was in the 4th grade, I somehow got the notion that guys with scars were cool. Needless to say, to heighten my attractiveness I started running the back of my hand along the brick wall leading up to my class. After only a couple of times there was visible damage on my hand.
To be fair, I did gain the attention of some pretty neat people! Like the therapist and school counselor!"
12. theincrediblebou popped their collar.
"Wearing my collar popped."
13. Almostpushing50 gave themselves DIY hickeys.
"Give yourself a hickey by sucking on your arm. One time I used a vacuum cleaner hose on my neck, but it didn’t work very well."
14. RedditScope was always dressed for a Disney Channel Original Movie casting call.
"3 Words that send shivers down any late 90's/early 2000's frosted tip fuck boy.
-
Puka
-
Shell
-
Necklace"
15. banana4splittin2's group of friends had their own language.
"When my best friends and I were about 10 we thought it was super cool to speak another language aside from English in front of other people, so basically like pretend we were foreigners. Problem was we knew no other language aside from English. Nevertheless, we went to McDonalds and sat there in public talking to each other in very loud gibberish (basically like the Sims) trying to get people to look at us and think we were cool."
16. donteverfuckmetony had their own personal sign.
"I use to walk around with this sign that said " stay off my nuts " I made it in woodshop and I'd flash it randomly at people lol"
17. aflyingfck was NOT like other girls.
"I was a "not like other girls" girl. I acted like I was sooo different for liking hard rock music, anime and video games even though there was plenty of other girls who were into it too. I could have been making friends with people with similar interests but instead I patted myself on the back for having mostly male friends. I stumbled upon the not like other girls subreddit and I cringed so hard because I used to be one of them."
18. Insanitychick had long-term goals.
"You know how some kids say present instead of here in elementary school? I said president because I wanted to be president."
19. imcarly disciplined themselves at school.
"I used to wear a rubber band on my wrist and snap it when I had an impure thought. I got the idea from the book Peeps by Scott Westerfeld. I thought I was sooo mysterious for doing that. I was in middle school, it was just cringy and weird."
20. hotyogurtt had a whole bus routine.
"Everyday when I would get off the bus I would causally sling my backpack across the yard as the bus was pulling off and then run inside.
After the bus was out of sight, I would go and retrieve my bag."