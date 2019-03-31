20 people share the wildest sh*t they have gotten away with due to white privilege.

Sometimes the internet is a place where we go to discuss who Pete Davidson is dating, and other times it's a place where actual, intelligent conversations are had. The internet really is that bitch with depth and layers.

Twitter user @freeyourmindkid inspired people to engage in a meaningful online discussion when he tweeted: "White people - What is the most outrageous thing that you've gotten away with as a white person that you know damn well a black or brown person would have never gotten away with?" A lot of people had some wildly infuriating experiences to share. Here are 20 that stood out.

White people - What is the most outrageous thing that you've gotten away with as a white person that you know damn well a black or brown person would have never gotten away with?#MyWhitePrivilege — 🇹🇹Black🇭🇹Aziz🇳🇬aNANsi🇯🇲 (@Freeyourmindkid) March 30, 2019

1.

I got caught stealing multiple times as a teenager and they never called the cops. They just let me go with a warning. Every. Single. Time. #MyWhitePrivilege — VoteForWomen ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@AnnAnnChe) March 30, 2019

2.