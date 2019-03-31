20 people share the wildest sh*t they have gotten away with due to white privilege.

Sometimes the internet is a place where we go to discuss who Pete Davidson is dating, and other times it's a place where actual, intelligent conversations are had. The internet really is that bitch with depth and layers.
Twitter user @freeyourmindkid inspired people to engage in a meaningful online discussion when he tweeted: "White people - What is the most outrageous thing that you've gotten away with as a white person that you know damn well a black or brown person would have never gotten away with?" A lot of people had some wildly infuriating experiences to share. Here are 20 that stood out.
White people - What is the most outrageous thing that you've gotten away with as a white person that you know damn well a black or brown person would have never gotten away with?#MyWhitePrivilege— 🇹🇹Black🇭🇹Aziz🇳🇬aNANsi🇯🇲 (@Freeyourmindkid) March 30, 2019
1.
I got caught stealing multiple times as a teenager and they never called the cops. They just let me go with a warning. Every. Single. Time. #MyWhitePrivilege— VoteForWomen ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@AnnAnnChe) March 30, 2019
2.
Called the police in Allston MA when I lost the key to my bike lock. (White) firefighters showed up — didn’t ask for any id, proof that the bike was mine, or proof that I lived at that address — and cut the u-lock off without question. #MyWhitePrivilege— Adrienne Carmack (@adrienne_the_3) March 30, 2019
3.
Kicking a cop after he threw me on the ground, and then getting in his face after I escaped my handcuffs. #MyWhitePrivilege— sarah (@sarahrius) March 30, 2019
4.
Renewing my Greencard I was seriously taken from the back of a hours-long line & put directly in the interviewers office. I thought I was in trouble for something actually, it scared me. In & out in 15 min. It wasn’t till I was leaving that I realized it was #MyWhitePrivilege— Tracy Facey (@HeyTracyFacey) March 30, 2019
5.
When I door-knocked for political campaigns people usually opened their doors with curiosity, rarely with anger, never with fear. Police were never called. #MyWhitePrivilege— Cindy Gross #Words4Justice #BefriendingDragons (@CindyGross) March 30, 2019
6.
Was pulled over for DUI, 85 in a 55, reckless driving. 16 total tickets, refused breathalyzer, weed and a bowl in my pocket. At the station, no cell, no drunk tank. Once the paperwork was done, bonded myself out with $100 bill. #MyWhitePrivilege— Rogue Pacer (@IAmPacer) March 30, 2019
7.
I have a chronic illness/pain. Was at the ER because I couldn’t turn my head w/out pain. There was a black woman, also in pain, in the next bay. White ER doctor was happy to give me meds, but interrogated the fuck out of the black woman and accused her of lying/drug-seeking.— Laura Jean (@laurabellejean) March 31, 2019
8.
Despite slacking off, dropping out, and generally fucking up for years, I was given seemingly infinite passes and 2nd chances, and never had to worry that my lack of effort or bad attitude would reflect badly on my community. #MyWhitePrivilege— Nora Sawyer (@Nora_Sawyer) March 30, 2019
9.
pulled over 1am Tuesday, registration expired, car not mine, my license was suspended (failure to pay ticket), and I didn’t have my physical license. They asked what was in cooler in back of vw golf and I showed them was empty. Should have been arrested.. #MyWhitePriviledge— curt (@comedyspeakstru) March 31, 2019
10.
As a teen I spat in a cop’s face when he broke up a party I was at and all he did was drive me home and tell my mom that I was a “trouble-maker” #MyWhitePrivilege— sav (@twofatcocks) March 30, 2019
11.
Got pulled over and kept my hands visible, on the wheel. Asked the cop for permission to reach into my glove box to retrieve paperwork. Cop chuckled & told me, "YOU don't need to worry about doing all that."#MyWhitePrivilege— Barbara Gregory ❄❄ (@rhubee) March 30, 2019
12.
Police raided my house looking for my black bf, just found me and my weed, tried to get me to put it on him. I got drug court and no record, he’d still be in prison. #MyWhitePrivilege— Audrey Shapiro (@AudreyRoseMac) March 30, 2019
13.
A LOT of shoplifting when I was younger: even when I was caught all I got was a slap on the wrist. But nobody was watching the white girl in the polo shirt, they were too busy scrutinizing the Hispanic and Latinx kids. #MyWhitePrivilege— Why Why (@S0methingS1lly) March 30, 2019
14.
Not proud of this but when I was in high school, I got in a fight with a boyfriend. He dropped me at home inebriated. I was sad and got in the family car and went to find my best friend. My memory is spotty but I was pulled over by police next town over. I was clearly dangerous— Elizabeth Thorp (@ElizabethEThorp) March 30, 2019
to myself and others. He came up to the car, saw I was a cute blonde girl alone and let me go. He told me to go home and gave me a police escort close to my house. If I were a POC I would have surely been arrested (or worse?) for driving under influence at 2 am. #MyWhitePrivilege— Elizabeth Thorp (@ElizabethEThorp) March 30, 2019
15.
Pulled over for using phone, cop sees I need to change state on license. Tells me 2 take care of it or “someone could fine me.” No ticket— Jordan Merimee (@jordanmerimee) March 31, 2019
My wife (poc) pulled over for no reason, cops see she also needs to update address, they scream, escalate, give $2k ticket #MyWhitePriviledge
16.
Re: mass incarceration, my white, conservative father said folks need to make better choices in their youth.— the Sages said let him die (@SilverAndDark) March 30, 2019
This man and his brothers raised hell as kids, stealing and crashing tractors into ditches, growing weed in their bedroom, etc. Never got arrested. 🤔 #MyWhitePrivilege
17.
Purchased pants w/ security tag hidden in pocket, hardly noticeable, they forgot to remove. Took me about 2 months of wearing it before I noticed. I was in & out of stores setting off sensors dozens of times - never stoped once, would just get a wave & a smile #MyWhitePrivilege— Tom (@L2709Tom) March 30, 2019
18.
Sitting in swanky hotel lobbies using their WiFi all night as a non-paying guest #MyWhitePrivilege— Rochelle Sandoval (@RochelleSpire) March 30, 2019
19.
I couldn't see this in the past, but looking back, being white in the military I got easier assignments compared to the black women. staff duty with two black women, I was offered a free lunch and they were offered the option to make coffee for us all#MyWhitePrivilege— amber blank (@ABdildoesit) March 30, 2019
I just remembered, a black sergeant attempted to reprimand me for being out of regs, guess what the white sergeants did. they told her the shut up and that she was just jealous because she couldn't grow hair. and I stood by silent. ugh— amber blank (@ABdildoesit) March 30, 2019
20.
When I use and practice my second language, Spanish, I am told how lucky I am to be able to speak it. My Latinx coworkers have been told repeatedly to “learn English” when they attempt to practice English. They are in reality trying to learn. #MyWhitePriviledge— Mary Kate (@MmmkayDo) March 31, 2019