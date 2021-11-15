20 people share their best cooking hack.

Whether you're preparing a three-course holiday feast for your entire extended family and their plus-ones they've known for two weeks from Tinder, or scrounging the remaining three items left in your cabinet for a 3 AM Sunday dinner for one before everything expires, cooking tips can be life-changing...

While some of us meal prep by grocery shopping every week on a tight schedule and cooking carefully planned out dinners in bulk, many of us live on the edge when it comes to being an amateur chef. Reckless spice use, starting a meal with absolutely no plan or goal in mind, cooking with the stove heat far too high and watching as everything splashes all over the countertops--preparing food is a skill not everyone possesses.

Luckily for those of us who aren't gifted with a natural balance and grace with nothing but a recipe and a daunting ingredient list, cooking experts are here to help. Step one: don't volunteer yourself to host Thanksgiving if the only thing you know how to make is midnight pasta and wine straight from the bottle (and the discount bin). So, when a Reddit user asked strangers of the internet, "What is your best cooking tip?" people were ready to reveal their favorite chef's hack or kitchen secret. Remember: the only reason for crying while cooking is if somebody's chopping onions and you're listening to Taylor Swift's ten minute heartbreak song.