20 people share stories of bizarre experiences they don’t usually talk about.

We all have a few weird stories up our sleeves, but some of them are harder to explain than others. There are times when a story is too bizarre, creepy, or seemingly unbelievable to bust out at happy hour, so it sits inside our brain for months, maybe years without an attentive audience.
In times when we feel uncomfortable sharing with those near to us, the anonymity of the internet can be a cathartic balm. Countless people share strange stories and secrets online they'd feel anxious about sharing with close loved ones in real life, and it's fascinating to behold.
To this very point, in a popular Reddit thread, people shared the bizarre and unusual stories they don't talk about in person, and it's a ride.
I used to live alone in a small 600 square foot apartment, and one night before bed I was sitting on the couch, texting and playing around on my phone. It was getting late so I got up, went to the bathroom, brushed my teeth, and washed my face, then went into the bedroom, put on pajamas, and got into bed. I realized I didn't have my phone, so I checked both the living room and the bathroom - couldn't find it. I then spent over an hour searching for it, and still couldn't find it.