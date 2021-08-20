20 people share stories of bizarre experiences they don’t usually talk about.

We all have a few weird stories up our sleeves, but some of them are harder to explain than others. There are times when a story is too bizarre, creepy, or seemingly unbelievable to bust out at happy hour, so it sits inside our brain for months, maybe years without an attentive audience.

In times when we feel uncomfortable sharing with those near to us, the anonymity of the internet can be a cathartic balm. Countless people share strange stories and secrets online they'd feel anxious about sharing with close loved ones in real life, and it's fascinating to behold.

To this very point, in a popular Reddit thread, people shared the bizarre and unusual stories they don't talk about in person, and it's a ride.

1. From crazyladyscientist: