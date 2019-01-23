20 people share their dirtiest sex secrets. That lightsaber is a dildo.

Everyone has at least one secret that would completely scandalize most of their family and friends.
When it comes to what happens in the bedroom, though, it's a whole different game. While some people are incredibly open with their sexual preferences, kinks, and fetishes, there are other people who would crawl into a hole forever if anyone found out about their sexy alter-egos.
When a recent Reddit thread explored the NSFW question, "What is your dirty little sexual secret that you would absolutely never share with your friends and family?" the internet truly woke up. Granted, there probably isn't anything about our sex lives that most of us would want to share with family as that would make for a pretty uncomfortable Thanksgiving. For now, though, give it up for the brave souls who answered this question with their most honest, vulnerable and downright dirty secrets.
1. Oh damn, "picksandchooses."
Cousin Sue was really into swinger's parties. I know that because I saw her at several of them.
2. Hot goss, "SanshaXII."
The cute girl my wife and I met at the grocery store, whom my mom is suspicious of my being around because she thinks I might be screwing her?
Well, I am. My wife is too. Sometimes at the same time.
3. This is wise, "remarkless."
I maintain a small, but dedicated, group of close comrades who, upon my sudden unfortunate death, will proceed to remove the unwieldy box of sex toys of different shapes and sizes from my house before anyone in my family can arrive.
4. Interesting, "3258781897."
Some close friends know it, but not my family. I have a fetish on profesional female cleaners, so I've been masturbated with household gloves, laundry detergent and a mop plus (the most safe) floor cleaning products.
5. This just means you're human, "Kremidas."
I never don’t look at butts.
6. Definitely not a dinner party story, "Stranger_than_thou."
I saw sex workers for many years - but never had intercourse with any of them. Fell in love with one of them. And deeply regret it.
7. Nice one, "PM_ME_HIGHHEEL_NUDES."
You can probably tell mine.
8. Yeah probably, "Dr. Figgleton."
I'd think it's a pretty average thing nowadays to fuck a girls boobs because of porn, but my family would probably look at me like some kind of predator if they knew.
9. It's ok, "imbrowntown."
I am convinced I am asexual and I hate it.
The sexual secret is that I have tried to beat off to literally everything and have failed.
10. You'll find a cuddle buddy, "MadMan2012."
I just want one night of happy loving sex, everytime it has just been fucking, no one wants to stay and cuddle.
11. Brave man, "ButtMcNugget33."
I actually think of my wife sometimes when I masturbate.
12. Yikes, "hawkmoore."
I masturbate sometimes 2 or 3 times in a day. I'm not even always in the mood, I just figure "might as well".
13. Good for you, "tatsmcguy."
That my best friend and I drunkenly hooked up in high school. We’re both guys. Fun to experiment but sucking dick just ain’t for me
14. This is spicy stuff, "ImRickyAndImSticky."
I dated our Russian bartender for a while. She used to be a firefighter when she lived in Russia. I let her dress me in her small ass firefighter suite, tie me up and fucked me with a strap on. I'm a big chubby dude.
15. This is pretty innocent, "anonymousfame88."
I'm aroused by women getting their hair cut
16. Nice, "broomzooms."
I'm dating a couple that spoils me to death at nice dinners and then takes me home for a threesome every weekend.
Edit because people are asking:
28/F With married m/f couple. They are in their late 40s.
We met at a local southeastern kink event.
They cook for me sometimes also. I genuinely like them and we are dating as a throuple.
17. I hope this happens for you, "misspennyfoolish."
I have a pretty big crush on one of my law professors. 10/10, would let him exercise full personal jurisdiction over me anytime.
18. Get it, "OneStepMoreAbsurd."
I think I'm straight but I have a dildo that I absolutely love ramming my throat and ass with. I don't really know what to make of it.
19. Good for you, "yurtburgs."
I was a sex worker for a few years. Gave Bjs in cars. Made good money. No one knows
20. And, give it up for the winner, "umair340."
When I was a young teenager, I used my younger brothers lightsaber to masturbate. I haven't told a single soul. Now reddit knows how much the Force was with me that day.