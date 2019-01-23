20 people share their dirtiest sex secrets. That lightsaber is a dildo.

Everyone has at least one secret that would completely scandalize most of their family and friends.

When it comes to what happens in the bedroom, though, it's a whole different game. While some people are incredibly open with their sexual preferences, kinks, and fetishes, there are other people who would crawl into a hole forever if anyone found out about their sexy alter-egos.

When a recent Reddit thread explored the NSFW question, "What is your dirty little sexual secret that you would absolutely never share with your friends and family?" the internet truly woke up. Granted, there probably isn't anything about our sex lives that most of us would want to share with family as that would make for a pretty uncomfortable Thanksgiving. For now, though, give it up for the brave souls who answered this question with their most honest, vulnerable and downright dirty secrets.

1. Oh damn, "picksandchooses."