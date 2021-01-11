20 people share their most embarrassing ‘oops, wrong person’ moments.

Attempting to hug the wrong person, sending a personal or NSFW text to the wrong person, and generally stepping in to clown on the wrong person can all be deeply humiliating experiences. Not to mention, being on the other side of an "oops, wrong person" moment can be super disoriening and scary.

However, once the second of shock is over, these all-too-common mishaps can be super funny to look back on.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared their funniest and most embarrassing "oops, wrong person" moments.

1. From kinkachou:

I was working at a hotel and my boss told me that a new employee to be trained was sitting in the lobby and gave a general description. So, I went up to someone sitting on the couch I presumed to be her and introduced myself, politely asked a few things about her, then asked her to come to my office.