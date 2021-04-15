20 people share things that are considered 'wholesome' that are actually toxic.

There are a lot of behaviors and social mores that appear wholesome on the surface but are actually toxic when you get down to it.

Oftentimes, they're so normalized and harmless from the outset that many of us don't realize the harm they perpetuate, so it can be helpful to untease the cultural patterns that surround us and what they actually do.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the "wholesome" things that are actually toxic, and it's given much food for thought.

“Look at this adorable 4-year-old using a walker! So inspirational!” “Awww, this guy asked a deaf girl to prom!” “Watch this group of guys playing tackle football with a guy with Down syndrome!!” “Check out this amazing blind kid walking down a street! Next level, yo!”

2. From Kashboii:

Using your child for likes on social media, that's creepy I never understood why would any parent do that.

3. From Midlux: