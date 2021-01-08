20 people share things they discovered about a favorite musician that made them stop listening.

Ignorance is bliss. Which is why in many cases it's a lot better to know less about the artists you love. While there are plenty of musicians who are sweet or well-intentioned in real life, there are still plenty with shady and sometimes downright dangerous off-stage behavior.
There are times when an artist's personal life crosses such hard lines it feels unethical to support them financially. While it can a difficult decision to make, many of us have been there with at least one artist.
1. From BoredAtWork1287:
Remix to Ignition was probably my favorite song ever but then R. Kelly turned out to be a huge piece of sh**.
Headstrong by Trapt was basically a one hit wonder, and if you say that on Twitter the bands official account will verbally abuse you.
Crystal Castles.
I learned that Ethan Kath was completely abusive towards Alice Glass, the entire time the duo was together. Sexually, physically, and emotionally, the works.
It's not as depraved as some of the artists in this list, but horrible, nonetheless.