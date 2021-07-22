20 people share things they’ve done intoxicated that they’d never do sober.

Most of us get a little looser when we're intoxicated, that's kind of the whole point. But there's a big difference between taking the edge off, and falling into reckless or embarrassing behavior you fully regret.

Waking up the next morning to discover our night out went too far can be humiliating but also serve as a compass on where to draw boundaries in the future. Plus, listening to other people's stories can make us feel less alone in our moments of being supremely extra.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the things they've done intoxicated that they'd never do sober.

1. From albinorhino63:

Pissed on my entertainment center, thus ruining my ps3. This happened the night before Skyrim launched.

2. From Thegauloise: