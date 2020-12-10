20 people share things that happened to them in 2020 that they're actually thankful for.

Yes, 2020 has been bad. Dare I say, it has also been...not "good"...

At this point we've all probably heard enough of the "2020 is the worst year ever," "2020 is nightmare," and "I can't wait for this year to be over" discourse considering most of us can't stand the thought of enduring another Zoom party or buying more colorful face masks. It's been an unpredictable, stressful, and tragic year for many people but there is always some hope in the mountain of garbage. Spending more time with family, reading more books, giving your pets extra love, picking up a new skill or hobby, learning to really cook or bake interesting breads--forcing ourselves to stay inside helped a lot of us realize what is important in life. Without the constantly busy schedules and neverending places to be, people were able to work on their home and their closest relationships.

So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "2020 has been a pretty bad year by almost all standards. What is the best thing that has happened to you this year? What are you thankful for?" people were ready to share the silver linings of 2020.