20 people share things that improved their life so much they wish they'd done them sooner.

The concept of improving your life is often equal parts appealing and terrifying.
The narratives around changing your life many times involve a complete overhaul, a big move far away, a complete career change, or even a religious or philosophical turn.
While all of these things can create major life improvement, the shifts that make our everyday better aren't always as obvious on the surface. This is why it's helpful to hear what works for other people, in order to get a broader view of what's possible.
Learning to get over myself.
Nobody cares what I do, nobody is looking at me, and why should I care if they are? Nobody outside my circle has enough context to make accurate judgments about how I live, so why am I trying so hard to justify my decisions? As soon as I adopted that mindset, being alive got significantly less sh**ty. I do my best to be a decent person and to take care of myself, and the only opinions I care about are mine, my partner's, and my therapist's.