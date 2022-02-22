20 people share the things they learned in Elementary School that turned out to be lies.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What did you learn in Elementary school that turned out to be false/a lie when you reached adulthood?" people were ready to share the hard and hilarious truths they discovered about their childhood beliefs.
"That doesn't/won't slide in high school" - BIGBOT6142
That cracking your fingers gives you arthritis - Taylorcurley
That I can’t use my notes in life.
TF does that even mean? I’m always looking at my notes when I do my job. - Kanden_27
That in high school you can only write with pens, and only write in cursive. Both were false. - Creative_Psychology9
That being an astronaut is way harder than they sell it as palpable career. - FreshKittyPowPow