20 people share the things they learned in Elementary School that turned out to be lies.

While lying to your child isn't recommended from any of the mommy bloggers or parenting influencers, sometimes a little truth-bending about the law to get your kid to stop turning the light on in the backseat of the car is necessary...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What did you learn in Elementary school that turned out to be false/a lie when you reached adulthood?" people were ready to share the hard and hilarious truths they discovered about their childhood beliefs.

1.

"That doesn't/won't slide in high school" - BIGBOT6142

2.

That cracking your fingers gives you arthritis - Taylorcurley

3.

That I can’t use my notes in life. TF does that even mean? I’m always looking at my notes when I do my job. - Kanden_27

4.

That in high school you can only write with pens, and only write in cursive. Both were false. - Creative_Psychology9

5.