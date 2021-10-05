20 people share the things people brag about that aren't actually impressive.

Sometimes we all need to gloat, and indulging your friend's lofty rant about their accomplishments over happy hour cocktails usually doesn't hurt anyone.

While basking in the glory of your success, new haircut or recent life step isn't always considered bragging, there's a level of incessant gushing that can turn off your loved ones. Repeatedly congratulating yourself for unhealthy habits such as working yourself into a zombie state of despair, never sleeping, or skipping meals is more destructive than it is impressive.

Excessive drinking might seem like the top subject of conversation in the morning lecture hall in college, but entering a blackout on a Monday in your thirties might raise some different red flags. Showing up to work with a cold because you "never call out" isn't a badge of honor--it's endangering yourself and your co-workers to fall on the sword for...perfect attendance at an office?

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What things do people brag about that are super unimpressive?" people were eager to share the annoying or worrisome things that shouldn't give anyone bragging rights.