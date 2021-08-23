20 people share things lots of people find attractive that they consider a turn-off.

We're all attracted to different traits in a potential romantic partner, but there are a handful of features and behaviors that are considered universally appealing. We all know someone who is swimming in romantic prospects because they possess universally beloved traits, but even the shiniest among us repel some people.

If you're someone who is constantly an outlier for not finding conventionally desired people attractive, then you'll find solidarity in the popular Reddit thread full of people sharing the beloved traits they consider a turn-off.

Lap dances. One or two past girlfriends took it upon themselves to give me a lap dance, and it just feels silly and awkward being on the receiving end.

2. From IronZoinked:

Baby talk, or whatever you want to call it. Makes me cringe. Talk like an adult.

3. From Stratahoo:

When someone displays their wealth frequently with luxury handbags or clothes or cars etc.

4. From Anjelikka: