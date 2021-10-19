20 people share things that can ruin your life when left unchecked.

So much of living a good life is reliant on maintenance. We have to eat good food and exercise to maintain bodily health, we have to work and manage our money to maintain (a semblance of) financial stability, we have to communicate with loved ones to maintain relationships, and the list goes on.
Because there's simply so much going on at a time, it's all too easy to lose track of the seemingly small things that can easily snowball out into a life-ruining problem.
So, in order to share solidarity and knowledge, people jumped on a popular Reddit to share the things that can ruin a person's life when left unchecked.
Mental and emotional abuse. Damn, I'm 36 and still trying to undo the damage done my whole childhood. The pain of beatings doesn't compare to how mental and emotional abuse screws with me every day in so many ways. And even stupid stuff. I go into fight or flight mode if my boss wants to talk to me. I constantly think my friends and my husband are mad at me or sick of me. I'm scared to be honest about my feelings sometimes because I don't want to be ridiculed.