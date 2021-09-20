20 people share things they saw that sound unbelievable.

The world is full of unexplainable experiences, and while most people can agree there are elements of mystery that abound in the universe, a lot of people shut off when they actually hear a firsthand account.

Which is to say: it can be really lonely to experience something strange and feel like you can't share it with anyone close to you because they flat-out won't believe you. Luckily, the internet is a place full of curious souls, and it's not uncommon for people to share their weirdest stories online, where anonymity can make you feel more open.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared things they saw that no one believes them about, and it's truly a wild collection of anecdotes.

1. From WhiteGravy747: