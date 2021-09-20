20 people share things they saw that sound unbelievable.

The world is full of unexplainable experiences, and while most people can agree there are elements of mystery that abound in the universe, a lot of people shut off when they actually hear a firsthand account.
Which is to say: it can be really lonely to experience something strange and feel like you can't share it with anyone close to you because they flat-out won't believe you. Luckily, the internet is a place full of curious souls, and it's not uncommon for people to share their weirdest stories online, where anonymity can make you feel more open.
In a popular Reddit thread, people shared things they saw that no one believes them about, and it's truly a wild collection of anecdotes.
I saw a dude standing next to my truck with an unnaturally wide smile. I was on highway 49 east right outside Greenwood, MS. I heard hail hit my truck a few times so I pulled over expecting a tornado. I was grabbing my backpack getting ready to bail out for the ditch. I turn back to the driver's side window to check my mirror and this guy was just standing there. Smiling. It scared me so bad I just slammed the truck in drive and got out of there.