Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
20 people share times they lost respect for someone after a dumb statement.

20 people share times they lost respect for someone after a dumb statement.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jun 7, 2021 | 5:32 PM
ADVERTISING

Respect is earned, and no one is entitled to it, which means even people we love can lose our respect at the drop of a hat.

While everyone is bound to make mistakes and say a few cringe things, there's a marked difference between an ignorant passing statement and a deal-breaker. When someone spouts bigoted ideals, blatant misinformation, or shows a complete disconnection from reality, it can shift our view of them even if we don't cut them off. And sadly, it can happen with the people we least expect.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the dumbest thing someone ever said that made them immediately lose respect.

1. From Smij0:

Something along the lines of "If you're a Cancer, don't raise your voice against me. I'm a Leo and I can make you cry in one sentence."

I mean believe what you want but if you believe in something so much you need to more or less insult people.. thats a bit too much for me.

© Copyright 2021 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content