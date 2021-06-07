20 people share times they lost respect for someone after a dumb statement.

Respect is earned, and no one is entitled to it, which means even people we love can lose our respect at the drop of a hat.
While everyone is bound to make mistakes and say a few cringe things, there's a marked difference between an ignorant passing statement and a deal-breaker. When someone spouts bigoted ideals, blatant misinformation, or shows a complete disconnection from reality, it can shift our view of them even if we don't cut them off. And sadly, it can happen with the people we least expect.
Something along the lines of "If you're a Cancer, don't raise your voice against me. I'm a Leo and I can make you cry in one sentence."
I mean believe what you want but if you believe in something so much you need to more or less insult people.. thats a bit too much for me.