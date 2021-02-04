20 people share stories of overhearing someone talking behind their back.

There are few feelings worse than accidentally overhearing people talk behind your back, especially if they act like friends to your face.

In some cases, our biggest fears are confirmed upon hearing a "friend" or coworker going in on our flaws. In other scenarios, a stranger might have comments or assumptions that we accidentally become privy to.

If you've ever been in this unfortunate scenario, and you want to feel less alone, then you may take solace in a popular Reddit thread where people shared stories of overhearing gossip about themselves.

1. From PatrickTulip:

At an Outback Steakhouse with my friends. I overheard a group of women who were also waiting to be seated debating what kind of Asian I am. I think they settled on "Hawaiian-Mexican."

2. From zackhankins74:

"I love him but I sometimes wonder how he has friends."

3. From rockontoast: