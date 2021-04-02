20 people share times someone told them the truth they didn't want to hear.

The truth hurts, which is why so many people avoid it at all costs despite giving lip service to the opposite. Most of us want to grow and become better, but hearing negative things about ourselves and the world at large can be exhausting, and being the one to deliver such truths comes with its own weight.

Still, when someone does you the favor of doling out a hard truth, it can make you grow and change your perspective for the better. And reminding ourselves of this is crucial so that we don't run from these hard conversations down the line.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the hard truths they needed to hear but didn't want to.