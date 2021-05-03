20 people share times someone tried to call them dumb and it backfired.

There are few feelings of schadenfreude that hit harder than watching someone fail to make you look stupid.
The irony of watching someone humiliate themselves while trying to prove their superiority to you is too delicious, and with an ideal outcome, it teaches them to be less condescending in the future.
I just started to work on the production line of an auto parts manufacturer. I was hot pressing rivets into the base plate of an emergency brake base. According to production logs, a day's run was 300 pieces. Acceptable errors were 3.
I worked there for two weeks before the line supervisor advised my managing consultant that I was not meeting production requirements. According to my logs, I had zero errors and exceeded my 300 quota every day.
Another line supervisor confided in me that I was being replaced with my supervisors cousin, just arrived from The Philippines. I did not argue or protest. It would have done me no good. The managing consultant knew as well but had no pull.