20 people share times someone tried to call them dumb and it backfired.

There are few feelings of schadenfreude that hit harder than watching someone fail to make you look stupid.

The irony of watching someone humiliate themselves while trying to prove their superiority to you is too delicious, and with an ideal outcome, it teaches them to be less condescending in the future.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared times someone tried to talk down to them and ended up making themselves look dumb in the process.

1. From richardec:

I just started to work on the production line of an auto parts manufacturer. I was hot pressing rivets into the base plate of an emergency brake base. According to production logs, a day's run was 300 pieces. Acceptable errors were 3.