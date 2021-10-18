20 people share times they stumbled upon a place that felt creepy and unreal.

There's nothing quite like the eerie sensation of driving into a space full of the fog and terror of a horror film. Some desolate spaces feel directly haunted by years of desertion, while other small spots carry the uncanny charm of an inside joke you've not been let in on.
There's something so specific about going on a road trip (or even a long and winding walk) that leads you somewhere you never knew existed, and maybe even doubt the existence of afterward. Describing these stories to other people can sound dramatic and unbelievable, but there are some experiences and places that are so creepy it's hard to believe they're real.
I was driving home from visiting my ex-girlfriend who lives about an hour and a half away in a neighboring county. Our area is rural as hell. Lots of abandoned villages, back roads, wooded areas, etc. It was around 1 A.M. and I decided to go off the beaten path and drive down an old mine road about a half hour from my place. The “scenic route” if you will… The road was unlit, but I noticed what seemed to be a massive bonfire in the valley nearby. Captivated, I decided to follow the light. To make a long story short- White robes… Everywhere… Exactly how you would imagine it.