20 people share the unexplainable event in their life that still haunts them.

Life is full of weird moments, but some moments are more bizarre than others.
If you've ever experienced intense deja vu, a time skip, what felt like a spiritual moment, or run across someone who seems to know things about you no one does, then you know what it feels like to look back on a memory with a sense of mystery.
If you have a story like this, just know you're not alone.
I was walking downstairs to get a midnight snack before going to bed. I was surprised to see my dad -- he fell asleep on the couch after coming home late from work -- walking around. He stated that he was looking for the remote and was having no luck finding it (first world problems). He claimed it had been missing all day and the house had to borrow the remote in my room (works with our living room TV).