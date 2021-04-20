20 people share their most unlikely ‘one in a million’ story.

There are some experiences that are simply one in a million.
Maybe you stumble upon a rare plant, you have an instance of supernatural timing, you're born with a unique physical skill or experience, or you witness something so rare you know you'll never be able to top it. Whatever the scenario, if you're lucky enough to have a "one in a million" story then you know just how hard it can be to explain, but also, how cathartic and fascinating these anecdotes are.
Here is the shortened version, I was playing dodgeball and was the last one on my team, I had three people throw a ball at me at the same time, i walked forward with my arms out as if accepting the fact that I couldn’t dodge it even if i tried, and then they all barely missed me, never happened again and when I play dodgeball with the same people everyone calls me the dodge king and wont attack me.