20 people share their most unlikely ‘one in a million’ story.

There are some experiences that are simply one in a million.

Maybe you stumble upon a rare plant, you have an instance of supernatural timing, you're born with a unique physical skill or experience, or you witness something so rare you know you'll never be able to top it. Whatever the scenario, if you're lucky enough to have a "one in a million" story then you know just how hard it can be to explain, but also, how cathartic and fascinating these anecdotes are.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared their "one in a million" stories and they truly run the gamut of human experience.

1. From litdragon99: