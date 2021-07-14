20 people share the unwritten rules they think everyone should live by.

In an ideal world, common decency and politeness would be natural for people. In this ideal world, we wouldn't need to post obvious rules in airplanes and restaurants instructing people to be hygienic and aware of others, but alas - we live in a wild world full of people living on their own terms.

Still, we all have a choice on how to conduct ourselves, and setting a good example by being mindful of others can never hurt. Sometimes, it can be helpful to glean the unwritten rules of other people to have a better scope of how the strangers we pass on the street process the world.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the unwritten rules they think everyone should live by, and they range from common sense to niche and situational.

1. From penguinmanbat:

Don't watch loud videos on your phone at a restaurant. Can't believe this isn't common courtesy anymore.

If I show you a picture on my phone, don't go swiping sideways.

3. From Melassia: