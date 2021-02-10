20 people share the weird things they get self-conscious about that no one else notices

We all have weird little things that make us self-conscious, despite the fact that no one else is paying attention. Once a small habit of self-consciousness lodges in our brains, it can be hard to untangle, even if you know it's irrational.

Sometimes saying our small anxieties out loud can help them lose their power over us, while highlighting the humor in our neuroses. Plus, it can be comforting to realize how many people have similar worries and that we would all ultimately benefit from being easier on ourselves.

In a popular Reddit thread , people shared the silly things they get self-conscious about, and it just confirms that we're all paying more attention to ourselves than anyone else is.

1. From OP:

I often feel self-conscious when I'm driving in the rain and I have my windshield-wipers on faster than other cars. I feel compelled to turn the speed down as to not seem like a wimp.

2. From rustysqueezebox: