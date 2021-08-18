20 people share the weirdest or most awkward way someone tried to start a conversation.

Starting a conversation is harder than it sounds. We all know the inevitable dead-end of asking "how are you" to someone who will likely respond with "I'm good, and you?!"

But we also know that diving in too deep right away can make people feel scared off and put on the spot. So, how exactly does one start a conversation that's engaging without going from 0-100 too quick?

While the definition of a good conversation starter varies widely based on context, the definition of a bad conversation start is far easier to spot. If you've ever been approached by someone with a deeply strange, disconcerting, or memorable lead-in, then it's likely you still remember it.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the weirdest conversation starters they've witnessed (or used themselves).

1. From disarm33: