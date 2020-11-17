It's normal for kids to think their parents are weird, but you never know the depths of your parents' weirdness until you grow up and compare notes with others.Every household has its own set of unique rules, but some parents get far more specific and bizarre with their rules than others. The beauty of parenting is that it's a choose-your-own-adventure of sorts, and this opens the door for all sorts of arbitrary rules and traditions that take years to unpack.In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the weirdest rule their parents made them follow as a kid. 1. From AnarchoNAP: Chocolate PopTarts are dessert and therefore can only be eaten on Saturdays. Fruit PopTarts are obviously nutritious and are to be eaten during the week. (There was no healthy option instead of PopTarts.) 2. From daintyladyfingers: If someone asked me to hang out with them, I had to go (unless it was after curfew or someone my parents didn't like). As an adult I understand that my parents wanted me to be social and wanted me out of the house, but how it felt as a kid was that I needed to give other people what they wanted, my time was not my own, and my feelings always came second to others. Not a great lesson to give your kid. 3. From MorgainofAvalon: If you farted, you had to sit on the toilet till you pooped. 4. From ghostyrae: We were not allowed to watch Harry Potter, but we were allowed to watch Wizards of Waverly Place. 5. From Its-my-dick-in-a-box: My friend's Filipino mum would only let us play his Sega Megadrive for 15 minutes before literally kicking us out the house and locking the door so we had to play outside. After 2 hours outside she would give us another 15 minutes on the Megadrive. I once sh*t myself in his driveway because she wouldn't open the door. 6. From bluntsportsannouncer: I grew up in the 90s and 00s, my mother would not let us watch King of the Hill specifically. When I was about 15 I asked my dad why and he said "besides the fact that it is not funny, I have no idea." 7. From CoffeeWithAndy: My parents were very chill for the most part but they (particularly my dad but sometimes my mom too) would get on a high horse about the most random issues. One of them was hats. My parents HATED us wearing hats. Any hats. It was the craziest thing. We really were only allowed to wear them like dress-up clothes and sometimes not even then. Even if it went with what we were wearing. You couldn’t even have it on in the house for thirty minutes without hearing one of them snap, “Take that hat off your head!” Going out in public with a hat on was forbidden, unless it was actually snowing. Sometimes, for Christmas and such, relatives would give us hats that they thought we would like, but we were never actually allowed to wear them anywhere. One other exception was when we did Little League, of course, a ball cap was part of your uniform. My dad would freak out on us if he caught us with it turned backwards or to the side, because “That is disrespectful to the game of baseball! It is not the way that hat is meant to be worn!” It was the 90s, backward ball caps everywhere, so at the time we felt it was especially lame that we couldn’t. When I went to summer camp, I packed a baseball cap and wore it backward the entire time because they finally weren’t there to stop me, haha. 8. From langesjurisse; It's okay to steal vodka, but don't you dare refill the bottle by blending it with water. 9. From Different_Number_879: I was not allowed to mix my salad dressing in with my salad. I had to just hope it coated the leaves while I was eating it. 10. From hanes77: The only one I remember: we were allowed to say the word 'a*s' but not 'a*shole' because that would make it too inappropriate/descriptive. Still funny to this day. Another one is where my dad buys new things and doesn't allow anyone to use them. "Why are you taking your new umbrella out? It'll get wet!" or "Don't wear your new shoes, they'll get dirty!" These are all things he has said before, lol. 11. From QuetzacoatlsTears: I was not allowed to put my hands in my pockets (unless I was getting something out of them). "Only lazy people put their hands in their pockets..." 12. From strum_and_dang: For several years, everyone had to wear a hat while watching the Steelers game, because my mom decided it was good luck. 13. From SH*TF*CKPOOPBUTT9000: My Dad arbitrarily banned shows simply because he didn’t like them. No Catdog, Cow and Chicken, or Malcom in the Middle allowed. 14. From HarryBallsbald: My mom wouldn’t let me put posters on my wall because she said it would start a fire. Ya know, because my JTT posters might spontaneously combust. 15. From edgarpickle: I wasn't allowed to say, "I don't care" when I was a kid. My parents viewed that as leading to a callous attitude about the suffering of others. Of course, the emotional burden of having to care about everything has left me jaded. 16. From supersecretsecretary: Every morning when I woke up we had to eat a hotdog because my dad worked at the hotdog factory and he got unlimited free hotdogs so basically every meal for my entire childhood was hotdogs. 17. From Stevie-Avail: I wasn't allowed to watch the show Martin because it was full of dirty jokes and bad black stereotypes. I could watch In Living Color, however. 18. From FoulBiscuit: Never eat yogurt past 3AM. 19. From UnflippedPancake: For the boys, no parting your hair down the middle until you’re 16. For the girls, no make up/eyebrow plucking/ shaving until you’re 16. 20. From MiserableLayer5: Couldn't get out of my bed at a certain time because the floor could electrocute me. Got off once, thought it was broken that one day and never did it again. I was a good girl growing up.