20 people share the weirdest thing a date did that made them 'nope' out of there.

Going on dates can be a nerve-wracking experience, so when you finally get yourself out of the house and your dates ends up waving a giant red flag, it can be deeply disappointing.

Still, there are some behaviors that set off the alarms in your gut quickly, and it's always safest to trust yourself. Once you start justifying someone's toxic traits, or denying how you really feel about annoying quirks, it's a slippery slope. When you become used to tuning out your instincts, that bodes badly for any dating situation or relationship.

Which is to say, it's better safe than sorry, even if it means a shortened date.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the weirdest thing a date has done that made them think it was time to cut things off.

1. From wanderinhebrew: